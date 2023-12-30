Tennessee State vs. Little Rock December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (2-7) playing the Little Rock Trojans (0-8) at 2:00 PM ET.
Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Diamond Cannon: 2.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Brooks: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Holman: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mesi Triplett: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
