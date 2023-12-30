Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5, 0-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christian Brown: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

  • Jamir Chaplin: 16.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deantoni Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cougar Downing: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank
122nd 77.5 Points Scored 80.5 67th
164th 70.3 Points Allowed 80.6 345th
188th 36.6 Rebounds 35.5 232nd
157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.7 73rd
179th 7.5 3pt Made 7 219th
171st 13.8 Assists 14.1 150th
134th 11.3 Turnovers 11 106th

