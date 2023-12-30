Will Tennessee State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Tennessee State's complete tournament resume.

How Tennessee State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 294

Tennessee State's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Tennessee State defeated the Austin Peay Governors in a 69-65 win on December 2. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., in that signature win, compiled a team-leading 18 points with four rebounds and one assist. Christian Brown also played a role with 17 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

75-65 on the road over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on November 15

91-77 over SE Louisiana (No. 317/RPI) on November 25

90-82 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 30

Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Tennessee State gets the 271st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Tennessee St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee State Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

