In this season's Peach Bowl, the Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Ole Miss Rebels. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-4.5) 49.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-4-2 ATS this season.

The Rebels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Penn State has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 4.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

