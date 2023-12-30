When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Ole Miss be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 0-0 26 25 12

Ole Miss' best wins

Against the No. 19 Memphis Tigers on December 2, Ole Miss secured its best win of the season, an 80-77 home victory. Jaylen Murray, as the leading scorer in the victory over Memphis, posted 22 points, while Matthew Murrell was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over NC State (No. 78/RPI) on November 28

70-68 on the road over UCF (No. 100/RPI) on December 10

75-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 10

77-76 on the road over Temple (No. 140/RPI) on November 22

95-78 at home over Bryant (No. 160/RPI) on December 31

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Ole Miss has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Rebels have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Ole Miss is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

The Rebels have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Ole Miss has been given the 246th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Mississippi has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ole Miss Rebels Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

