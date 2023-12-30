The Murray State Racers (3-9) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Blue Raiders have lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -4.5 132.5

Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 132.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 130.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Middle Tennessee has a 3-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Murray State (3-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 27.3% of the time, 2.3% more often than Middle Tennessee (3-9-0) this season.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 8 72.7% 71.3 134.7 73.8 141.2 142.7 Middle Tennessee 4 33.3% 63.4 134.7 67.4 141.2 135

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Blue Raiders' 63.4 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers give up.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-8-0 0-2 7-4-0 Middle Tennessee 3-9-0 0-1 3-9-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Middle Tennessee 11-2 Home Record 12-2 3-11 Away Record 3-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

