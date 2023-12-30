The Murray State Racers (3-6) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 13.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jared Jones: 9.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Jestin Porter: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Quincy Anderson: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 197th 74.3 Points Scored 66.1 330th 217th 72.4 Points Allowed 66.9 86th 254th 34.8 Rebounds 35.7 222nd 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 95th 159th 7.8 3pt Made 6.5 269th 195th 13.4 Assists 9.7 350th 21st 9.4 Turnovers 12.5 236th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.