For bracketology insights on Middle Tennessee and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 63

Middle Tennessee's best wins

Middle Tennessee, in its best win of the season, took down the Tennessee Volunteers 73-62 on December 6. The leading point-getter against Tennessee was Jalynn Gregory, who dropped 22 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 126/RPI) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 143/RPI) on November 19

72-47 at home over SFA (No. 184/RPI) on December 17

64-57 over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on November 6

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Based on the RPI, Middle Tennessee has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Raiders have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Middle Tennessee faces the 113th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Raiders have four games left versus teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing MTSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

