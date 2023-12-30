Two struggling squads hit the court when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to break a six-game losing streak versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three in a row.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.

Middle Tennessee has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Racers are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 135th.

The Blue Raiders' 63.4 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (68.6).

The Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Middle Tennessee made more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.3%).

