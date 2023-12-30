Two struggling squads hit the court when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to break a six-game losing streak versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three in a row.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
  • Middle Tennessee has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Racers are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 135th.
  • The Blue Raiders' 63.4 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (68.6).
  • The Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Middle Tennessee made more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.3%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Belmont L 75-65 Murphy Athletic Center
12/19/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 71-34 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/22/2023 @ Southern Utah L 69-63 America First Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/3/2024 Reinhardt - Murphy Athletic Center
1/11/2024 Louisiana Tech - Murphy Athletic Center

