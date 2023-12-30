How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling squads hit the court when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to break a six-game losing streak versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three in a row.
Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
- Middle Tennessee has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Racers are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders rank 135th.
- The Blue Raiders' 63.4 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (68.6).
- The Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Middle Tennessee made more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (33.3%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Belmont
|L 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 71-34
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 69-63
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/3/2024
|Reinhardt
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
