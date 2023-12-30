Saturday's game between the Murray State Racers (3-9) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) squaring off at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 70-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 70, Middle Tennessee 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-3.6)

Murray State (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Murray State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-8-0, and Middle Tennessee's is 3-9-0. The Racers have hit the over in seven games, while Blue Raiders games have gone over three times.

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders are being outscored by 4.0 points per game, with a -52 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (348th in college basketball), and allow 67.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee is 246th in the country at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.8 its opponents average.

Middle Tennessee knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Middle Tennessee has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.1 per game (287th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (282nd in college basketball).

