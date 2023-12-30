If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Middle Tennessee and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Middle Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 316

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee's best wins

Middle Tennessee, in its best win of the season, beat the Missouri State Bears 77-73 in overtime on December 5. Elias King, as the leading point-getter in the win over Missouri State, compiled 22 points, while Jared Jones was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

67-62 at home over SFA (No. 200/RPI) on November 9

74-57 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 258/RPI) on November 6

63-59 over UMKC (No. 284/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-6

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Blue Raiders are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Middle Tennessee has been given the 162nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Blue Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

MTSU has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Middle Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.