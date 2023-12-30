The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Memphis vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Hurricane's 71.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Tulsa is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
  • Memphis' record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Tigers score only 0.1 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (68.2).
  • Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
  • When Tulsa gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 8-0.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Golden Hurricane concede.

Memphis Leaders

  • Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101)
  • Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 30.8 FG%

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Columbia L 76-66 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Southern Miss W 69-67 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Mississippi State L 81-63 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Tulsa - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/6/2024 East Carolina - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

