The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Golden Hurricane's 71.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Tulsa is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Memphis' record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Tigers score only 0.1 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (68.2).

Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

When Tulsa gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 8-0.

This year the Tigers are shooting 37.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Golden Hurricane concede.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101)

17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101) Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 30.8 FG%

Memphis Schedule