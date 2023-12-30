The Memphis Tigers (4-6) play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Madison Griggs: 16.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aliyah Green: 1.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Temira Poindexter: 21.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

21.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Delanie Crawford: 17.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Katia Gallegos: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Hadley Periman: 2.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

2.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Mady Cartwright: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

