Saturday's game that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) versus the Memphis Tigers (4-7) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Tulsa. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Tigers fell in their most recent matchup 81-63 against Mississippi State on Sunday.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 71, Memphis 70

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Tigers beat the No. 111-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Miss Eagles, 69-67, on December 10, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Tigers have five losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Memphis has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Southern Miss (No. 111) on December 10

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 166) on December 2

52-43 over Howard (No. 272) on November 19

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101)

17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101) Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 30.8 FG%

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 68.1 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (314th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Offensively, the Tigers have played better at home this year, posting 81.8 points per game, compared to 61.5 per game when playing on the road.

Memphis is allowing 71.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.0 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (78.8).

