The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Governors allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 258th.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 14.9 more points than the Governors give up (64.3).

When Memphis totals more than 64.3 points, it is 10-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played better at home this year, scoring 83.8 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in away games.

Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this season, ceding 71.6 points per game, compared to 72.5 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Memphis has played better in home games this season, averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule