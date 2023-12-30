Saturday's contest features the Memphis Tigers (10-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) squaring off at FedExForum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-60 win for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 80, Austin Peay 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-19.3)

Memphis (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Austin Peay's is 6-4-0. The Tigers are 7-3-0 and the Governors are 2-8-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and are allowing 72.8 per outing to rank 228th in college basketball.

Memphis averages 36.3 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) while conceding 37.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Memphis makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 34.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.6% from long range.

The Tigers rank 156th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 142nd in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (229th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.9 (63rd in college basketball).

