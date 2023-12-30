Loudon County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Loudon County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at Loudon High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
