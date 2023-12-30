How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
- Lipscomb is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the country, the Bisons rank 304th.
- The Bisons score an average of 80.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 73.4 the Seminoles give up.
- Lipscomb has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Lipscomb is scoring 25.4 more points per game at home (96) than on the road (70.6).
- The Bisons are giving up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (74).
- Beyond the arc, Lipscomb makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (11.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (41.6%) too.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 78-71
|Allen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 69-66
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|W 101-55
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
