Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Knox County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Concord Christian School at Harriman High School

Game Time: 8:40 AM ET on December 30

8:40 AM ET on December 30 Location: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Halls High School at Howard High School of Technology