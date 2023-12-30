Knox County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Knox County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord Christian School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:40 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Halls High School at Howard High School of Technology
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
