What are East Tennessee State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 102

East Tennessee State's best wins

East Tennessee State registered its signature win of the season on November 24, when it defeated the Norfolk State Spartans, who rank No. 114 in the RPI rankings, 55-35. Breanne Beatty, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 14 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Courtney Moore also played a role with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

54-39 at home over Campbell (No. 172/RPI) on December 17

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 209/RPI) on November 19

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 215/RPI) on November 11

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 229/RPI) on December 3

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 15

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, East Tennessee State has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, East Tennessee State faces the 301st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Buccaneers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

ETSU has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

