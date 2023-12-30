If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of East Tennessee State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 176

East Tennessee State's best wins

East Tennessee State's best victory of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to the RPI. East Tennessee State claimed the 70-68 home win on November 17. Ebby Asamoah, as the leading scorer in the victory over Davidson, amassed 24 points, while Karon Boyd was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

61-59 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 233/RPI) on December 3

70-57 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on December 20

86-70 on the road over East Carolina (No. 283/RPI) on December 29

82-71 over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on November 24

73-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on December 10

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Buccaneers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, East Tennessee State is playing the 223rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

In terms of the Buccaneers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of ETSU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

