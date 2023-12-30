For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

Fabbro averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.