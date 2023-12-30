The Utah Utes (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Utah is 10-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Colorado's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 93.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 27.8 more points per game (84.0) than the Utes allow (56.2).

Colorado is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.2 points.

Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.0 points.

This year the Buffaloes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes give up.

The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes concede.

Colorado Leaders

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule