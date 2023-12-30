The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena as big, 20.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 152.5.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -20.5 152.5

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Chattanooga's games this season have had an average of 148.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chattanooga has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Chattanooga has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Mocs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chattanooga has a 7.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 3 33.3% 83.1 163 66.6 135.4 148.9 Chattanooga 4 40% 79.9 163 68.8 135.4 147.3

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs put up an average of 79.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Chattanooga is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 4-5-0 0-3 3-6-0 Chattanooga 4-6-0 0-0 5-5-0

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Chattanooga 14-2 Home Record 9-7 4-8 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

