If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Chattanooga and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-0 NR NR 147

Chattanooga's best wins

Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Chattanooga picked up its best win of the season on December 3, a 59-53 home victory. Raven Thompson was the leading scorer in the signature win over Mississippi State, putting up 14 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

64-54 over Kent State (No. 112/RPI) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 118/RPI) on December 14

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on December 17

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on November 29

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on November 10

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Mocs have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Chattanooga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Chattanooga gets the 217th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mocs' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Chattanooga's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

