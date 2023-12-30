2024 NCAA Bracketology: Chattanooga March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we count on Chattanooga to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Chattanooga ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|240
Chattanooga's best wins
On November 14, Chattanooga captured its best win of the season, a 72-64 victory over the Bellarmine Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in the RPI rankings. Honor Huff was the leading scorer in the signature win over Bellarmine, putting up 25 points with two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 69-66 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 19
- 72-56 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on November 26
- 88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on December 16
- 68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on November 19
- 81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 317/RPI) on November 10
Chattanooga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- The Mocs have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Chattanooga has the 318th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- As far as the Mocs' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.
- Of Nooga's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Chattanooga's next game
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
