The Auburn Tigers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Chattanooga has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 33rd.

The Mocs' 79.9 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Chattanooga is 8-4.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

At home Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it is averaging away (80).

In 2023-24 the Mocs are giving up 18.1 fewer points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (79.4).

Chattanooga makes fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.6%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule