Saturday's game features the Belmont Bruins (7-4) and the UIC Flames (7-4) matching up at Curb Event Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-64 win for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

Last time out, the Bruins lost 84-55 to Ohio State on Friday.

Belmont vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, UIC 64

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins' signature win this season came in a 71-57 victory on December 3 against the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

Belmont has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 57) on December 3

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 64) on November 10

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 165) on December 6

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 167) on November 29

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 199) on November 25

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%

14.5 PTS, 57.3 FG% Tuti Jones: 11 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

11 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Kendal Cheesman: 11.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)

11.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61) Kilyn McGuff: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Jailyn Banks: 12 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins average 67.7 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by four points per game.

The Bruins are averaging 70.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.

Defensively, Belmont has been better at home this season, allowing 57.6 points per game, compared to 69.5 in away games.

