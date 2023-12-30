For bracketology insights on Belmont and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 116

Belmont's best wins

Belmont's signature victory this season came against the Lipscomb Bisons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI. Belmont took home the 72-71 win at home on December 6. With 22 points, Cade Tyson was the top scorer against Lipscomb. Second on the team was Ja'Kobi Gillespie, with 18 points.

Next best wins

90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 29

84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 181/RPI) on November 25

89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 217/RPI) on November 6

74-70 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273/RPI) on December 20

75-65 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on December 9

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Belmont has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Belmont has been handed the 209th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bruins' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Belmont has 14 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

