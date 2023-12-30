Austin Peay vs. Memphis December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) will face the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Daniel Loos: 3.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 20.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
Austin Peay vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|84th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|66.8
|321st
|261st
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|38th
|163rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|254th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|157th
|156th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|172nd
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.1
|316th
|259th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|9.4
|24th
