The Memphis Tigers (10-2) aim to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline FanDuel Memphis (-20.5) 141.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Austin Peay is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

Memphis has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, eight out of the Tigers' 12 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.