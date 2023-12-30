Saturday's contest that pits the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) against the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at FedExForum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Memphis, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 80, Austin Peay 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-19.3)

Memphis (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Austin Peay's is 6-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 7-3-0 and the Governors are 2-8-0.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Austin Peay averages 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball), compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

Austin Peay connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Austin Peay has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than the 12.3 it forces (160th in college basketball).

