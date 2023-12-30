For bracketology insights on Austin Peay and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 191

Austin Peay's best wins

Austin Peay registered its signature win of the season on November 14, when it beat the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 120 in the RPI rankings, 68-63. Anala Nelson put up a team-high 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists in the game against Kentucky.

Next best wins

53-44 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 275/RPI) on December 30

78-63 over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on November 24

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 285/RPI) on December 20

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 25

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Governors have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 49th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Schedule insights

Austin Peay has drawn the 257th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Governors' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Austin Peay's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights

Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

