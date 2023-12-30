When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Austin Peay be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Austin Peay's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-0 NR NR 297

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay's best wins

Against the Southern Illinois Salukis on December 12, Austin Peay picked up its best win of the season, which was a 70-68 road victory. Ja'Monta Black was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Southern Illinois, putting up 22 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-67 at home over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on December 22

53-49 at home over Murray State (No. 316/RPI) on December 9

74-71 over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Governors are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Austin Peay faces the 145th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Governors have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with five contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Austin Peay's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Bellarmine Knights vs. Austin Peay Governors

Bellarmine Knights vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Austin Peay games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.