The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Knights score 5.3 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Commodores allow (58.1).

Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

Vanderbilt is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.8 points.

The Commodores score 72.3 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 63.3 the Knights allow.

Vanderbilt has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-9 when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Commodores shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1% higher than the Knights allow defensively.

The Knights' 34.3 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Commodores have conceded.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG% Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Vanderbilt Schedule