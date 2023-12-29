The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Abby Conklin: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Teneisia Brown: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Lilly Parke: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Bella Toomey: 3.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nickie Carter: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

