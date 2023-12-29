Friday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-47 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

The Commodores enter this matchup following a 70-53 victory against Dayton on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 47

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Commodores took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 54 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-53.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Vanderbilt is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Commodores have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 54) on November 24

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 69) on November 12

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 120) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on November 15

71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on December 3

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG% Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores average 72.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 58.1 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

