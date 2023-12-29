There is a lot to be excited about on today's soccer schedule, including Napoli taking on Monza in a Serie A match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Serie A: Napoli vs Monza

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Khaleej FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Famalicão

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Genoa vs Internazionale Milan

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Chaves

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.