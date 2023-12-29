Shelby County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Shelby County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sayre School at Christian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
