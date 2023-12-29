Rutherford County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagleville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
