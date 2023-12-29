Predators vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Nashville Predators (19-16), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 contests for the Predators (6-4-0), their offense has put up 29 goals while their defense has allowed 28 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (23.3%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Friday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Red Wings Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Red Wings 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a 5-0-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 19-16 overall record.
- Nashville has earned 16 points (8-5-0) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Predators scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Nashville has earned four points (2-9-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Predators have earned 34 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal in 16 games has a record of 9-7-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 8-8-0 (16 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|5th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|17th
|24th
|3.4
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|15th
|19th
|30.1
|Shots
|30
|22nd
|24th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|20th
|13th
|21.99%
|Power Play %
|20.63%
|16th
|16th
|79.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.86%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.