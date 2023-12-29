The Nashville Predators (19-16) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-110) Predators (-110) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).

This season Nashville has won 11 of its 22 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Nashville's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 14 of 35 times.

Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info

Predators vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 123 (3rd) Goals 108 (15th) 119 (27th) Goals Allowed 109 (18th) 31 (5th) Power Play Goals 26 (11th) 25 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (26th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville possesses a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Nashville has gone over the total three times.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.

The Predators' 108 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Predators have given up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

