Meigs County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Meigs County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meigs County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meigs County High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
