The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeremy Lauzon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Lauzon has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:14 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:02 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

