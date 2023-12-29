On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Gustav Nyquist going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In six of 35 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Nyquist has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Nyquist's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

