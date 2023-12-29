Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-7.5
|225.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 12 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Memphis' games this season is 220.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have come away with five wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Memphis has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|13
|43.3%
|116.6
|223.9
|112.4
|225.8
|229.3
|Grizzlies
|12
|40%
|107.3
|223.9
|113.4
|225.8
|223.5
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Grizzlies' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This year, Memphis is 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-8-0 ATS (.529).
- The Grizzlies put up 5.1 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Clippers give up (112.4).
- Memphis is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|13-17
|4-4
|13-17
|Clippers
|14-16
|4-6
|13-17
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Clippers
|107.3
|116.6
|30
|9
|6-3
|11-6
|6-3
|12-5
|113.4
|112.4
|13
|9
|12-8
|7-5
|9-11
|10-2
