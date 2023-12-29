The Los Angeles Clippers (14-10) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is putting up 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

The Grizzlies are getting 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.

The Grizzlies are getting 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from David Roddy this season.

The Grizzlies are getting 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard puts up 23.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Paul George puts up 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

James Harden averages 16.6 points, 4.7 boards and 7.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Russell Westbrook puts up 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Ivica Zubac puts up 11.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Grizzlies 114.4 Points Avg. 106.0 109.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.3 47.7% Field Goal % 43.4% 37.3% Three Point % 33.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.