The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) are favored by 6.5 points against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -6.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State has combined with its opponents to score more than 138.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for East Tennessee State's contests this season is 138.6, 0.1 more points than this game's total.

East Tennessee State is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

East Tennessee State's .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS record) is higher than East Carolina's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 7 63.6% 74.5 145.6 68.7 136.2 144.1 East Tennessee State 5 50% 71.1 145.6 67.5 136.2 140.1

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers put up only 2.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Pirates give up (68.7).

When it scores more than 68.7 points, East Tennessee State is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 5-6-0 3-4 5-6-0 East Tennessee State 5-5-0 3-2 5-5-0

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina East Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 7-9 2-9 Away Record 4-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.