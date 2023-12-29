The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
  • East Tennessee State has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 30th.
  • The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Pirates give up (68.7).
  • East Tennessee State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game at home, and 63.3 away.
  • At home the Buccaneers are conceding 59.2 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (73.8).
  • At home, East Tennessee State sinks 8 treys per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29%) than away (28.5%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Tusculum W 105-43 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/20/2023 UMKC W 70-57 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Utah State L 80-65 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/29/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/3/2024 Mercer - Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/6/2024 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum

