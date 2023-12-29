On Friday, the NBA schedule will see Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup tipping at 10:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1127.6 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.9 39.6 Fantasy Rank 23 24

Buy Leonard and Bane gear on Fanatics!

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fifth in league).

The Grizzlies' -185 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 113.4 per outing (13th in league).

Memphis ranks 23rd in the NBA at 42.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.

The Grizzlies make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.4% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.3 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Memphis forces 14.7 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 14.1 (23rd in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's numbers for the season are 24.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).

Los Angeles is 17th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.6. They shoot 38.1% from deep while their opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Clips commit 12.4 per game (ninth in the league) and force 13 (16th in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -4.8 7.6 Usage Percentage 30.1% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 59% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 9.5% Assist Pct 27.4% 16.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.